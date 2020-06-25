Enola Holmes is on the case. Haven’t heard of her? Maybe you’ve heard of her last name, which belongs to her far more famous brother, Sherlock Holmes, the world’s most famous detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. But in the new Netflix film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, the young teen detective takes the spotlight.

The streamer has debuted the first images from Enola Holmes, the upcoming feature film directed by Emmy-winning Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer and based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock and Mycroft’s rebellious teen sister Enola. See the Enola Holmes first look images (which also feature Henry Cavill as an impossibly buff Sherlock) below.

Enola Holmes First Look

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020

You’ve seen Sherlock Holmes in his classic 1880s England setting, you’ve seen him in modern day, and you’ve even seen him in the 22nd century, but rarely do you see him in the background of another character’s story. And it’s kind of refreshing. Enola Holmes takes the spotlight away from the most famous literary detective and gives it to his little sister, a spunky teen detective played in the upcoming Netflix film by Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. Netflix debuted three new images for the film, while Total Film Magazine shared another one with Enola alongside her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

Seeing Brown don a Victorian-era dress and use her natural British accent will be exciting enough, but watching her verbally spar with Cavill as Sherlock and a mustachio’d Sam Claflin as her other brother Mycroft Holmes looks like it will be a delight. The star-studded film directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) in his feature directorial debut will also star a plethora of British heavyweights like Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, and Adeel Akhtar.

Here is the synopsis for Enola Holmes, which Netflix acquired earlier this spring and will debut on its service in September 2020: