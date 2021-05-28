The Offer, a Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather, has a new cast member. Miles Teller is set to play producer Al Ruddy, replacing Armie Hammer. Hammer was originally cast in the part, but left in the wake of sexual assault allegations. The Offer is actually one of two different projects that are covering the making of the iconic, Oscar-winning film. There’s also a movie on the way called Francis and the Godfather.

Deadline is reporting that Miles Teller has replaced Armie Hammer in The Offer, a new Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather. Teller will play Al Ruddy, one of the producers of the film. Rudy also produced films such as The Longest Yard, Cannonball Run, and the upcoming Clint Eastwood movie Cry Macho.

The Offer will be a 10-episode event series written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who will also serve as showrunner, and writer Michael Tolkin. Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher is directing some of the episodes. The real Al Ruddy will executive produce the series, and so will the newly-cast Teller.

The series is “based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling mob novel, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.” As I mentioned above, this is one of two different projects that will cover the making of The Godfather. Barry Levinson is directing a movie called Francis and the Godfather, with Oscar Isaac playing Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal playing producer Robert Evans. There’s no word yet who is playing those figures in The Offer.

While The Godfather is rightly regarded as a masterpiece today, getting the film made was not exactly easy. Coppola was still an untested, relatively unknown filmmaker at the time, and he frequently clashed with producers over various decisions involving the project. Of course, we all know now that Coppola’s instincts were correct, and he even came back to helm two sequels (Ruddy, for what it’s worth, had no involvement with The Godfather Part II or The Godfather Part III, so make of that what you will).

I’m not sure we need two different projects dramatizing the making of The Godfather, but I’m still curious to see how both of them turn out. I’m also very curious to see who ends up playing the Godfather‘s famous cast members in both titles. Who do you cast as a young Al Pacino? Or Marlon Brando? Good luck with that, casting agents.