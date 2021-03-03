Mike Mignola, the acclaimed writer and artist behind the beloved Hellboy comics, is getting his own documentary.

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters is a new film which “tells the definitive story of one of the most influential and important comic book creators of all time,” and “includes never-before-seen interviews conducted with the legendary creator at his studio, drawing demonstrations, behind-the-scenes footage from comic book conventions,” and more. Check out the new trailer and learn how you can support the project below.

Mike Mignola Drawing Monsters Trailer

Neil Gaiman (Sandman, American Gods), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), and Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) are just three of the folks that directors Jim Demonakos and Kevin Hanna interviewed about Mignola, his career, and his effect on the comic book industry. And this isn’t some at-a-distance look at an artist’s career – the man himself is directly featured, too.

The project just kicked off a month-long Kickstarter campaign to raise funding in order to whip the movie into shape, and as of this writing, it has already far surpassed its initial goal in just its first day of existence. You can contribute to the project here, with reward tiers that include a T-shirt, original art, and even a commission from Mignola himself. “There’s already eighty hours of footage in the can that we have shot over the last year and a half,” Hanna said in a press release. “This is an ambitious in-depth documentary to celebrate Mignola’s legacy in style.”

“We’re bringing the project to Kickstarter to secure the financing to shoot additional interviews, edit the film and score, and bring the film to market,” Demonakos added. “We want existing fans and curious readers alike to experience Mignola’s art and his incredible world of monsters and misfits.”

Here’s a description of the project from the press release:

As one of the most successful independent comic book creators, Mignola has inspired generations of writers and artists. Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters provides an in-depth look at his legacy, from the beginning of his career working as an inker for Marvel Comics to his success with Hellboy. The film features never-before-told revelations from Neil Gaiman about the Mignolaverse and the production of Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy II, and an interview with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar discussing Mignola’s influence on her creation.

Filming is slated to continue this year and wrap up in the fall/winter of 2021, and the finished film is expected to debut by spring 2022.