It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…mouse? With the movie industry saturated with superheroes, you’d be forgiven for rolling your eyes at the prospect of a new one hitting the scene. But what if that new hero was in fact one of the oldest superheroes in American pop culture history? And he’s a mouse?

Mighty Mouse is the next superhero to soar to the big screen, with Paramount Animations developing a live-action/animated hybrid feature film based on the Terrytoons character first created in 1942. And who better to bring this muscled anthropomorphic super-mouse to life than…the co-writers of The Meg?

Deadline reported that Jon and Erich Hoeber, who penned the Jason Statham vs. a shark disaster movie The Meg, are on board as the Mighty Mouse movie writers. The duo may seem like an odd choice for what will ostensibly be a family-oriented film, but their previous credits, including the Red films and STX’s Dave Bautista kid comedy My Spy, show that they have a talent for scripting wacky action films. And from the sound of things, that’s what the Mighty Mouse movie will be.

Created by the Terrytoons studio for 20th Century Fox, Mighty Mouse was envisioned as a Superman parody called Super Mouse. But that soon changed when Terrytoons boss Paul Terry got involved, changing the character’s name to Super Mouse, by which he’s been known through his 80 theatrical films and multiple comic book and TV appearances. Mighty Mouse was a TV cartoon staple of the ’50s, known for his unusually muscled physique and too-tight yellow and orange outfit. The show’s catchy theme song created by Isadore ‘Izzy’ Klein was made famous and became a pop culture staple thanks to the performance by Andy Kaufman.

Mighty Mouse has been revived twice by Filmation Studios in 1979 and in 1987 by Ralph Bakshi (animated Lord of the Rings films), but this will be the first time modern audiences will get to know the superhero mouse.