Remember Pearl Harbor? Not the actual attack, but rather the endless 2001 faux-prestige drama from Michael Bay? Well, Roland Emmerich, master of blowing shit up, decided to wait a few years and then remake it. Enter Midway, a big-looking action flick starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, and more. Watch stuff go boom in the latest Midway trailer below.

Midway Trailer

You know what we really don’t need right now? A movie full of rah-rah patriotism in which good old American boys go to war. But that’s not going to stop Roland Emmerich. In his defense, a lot of the American boys in this movie are actually played by U.K. boys doing questionable American accents, so it’s got that going for it.

Midway “centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.”

Really, though, this is all an excuse for Emmerich to do what he does best: stage sequences of mass destruction. Cut to a whole bunch of explosions edited to pounding music. It’s enough to make you want to pull out your own personal American flag and wave it above your head while an eagle flies by shedding a single tear. I will admit that a lot of the action in this trailer is impressive – those shots of hundreds of planes blotting out the sky might be enough to draw in action fans, or at the very least, dads everywhere who love a good war pic.

Midway is something of a passion project for Emmerich, and he’s been trying to get this thing made for almost 20 years. He came very close to getting it off the ground a few years ago, but the release of Michael Bay’s similarly-themed Pearl Harbor put a pin in that idea. Now, enough time has passed for Emmerich to give this story another go.

The big cast features Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson, with a wig that’s ten times better than the one he wore in Venom.

Midway opens November 8, 2019.