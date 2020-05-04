Somewhere out there, Robert Pattinson felt an involuntary shiver go down his spine. The thing he most dreaded is happening: Stephanie Meyer is publishing a new Twilight novel. Meyer announced that she will be reviving the Twilight Saga, which wrapped up with 2008’s Breaking Dawn, with a retelling of the vampire love story in her new novel Midnight Sun. The long-awaited companion novel, which Meyer originally planned to write soon after Breaking Dawn was published, will tell the romance from the point of view of vampire Edward Cullen.

12 years after Breaking Dawn brought an end to Meyer’s bestselling vampire romance, the author announced a brand new Twilight novel. In an appearance on Good Morning America, Meyer announced the August release of Midnight Sun, a long-awaited companion novel that tells the love story of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen, instead of protagonist Bella Swan. In a video that aired on Good Morning America, Meyer announced the release of Midnight Sun on August 4, 2020. The book’s release date and information was also posted to her publisher’s website.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” Meyer said in the video. The long wait Meyer is referring to is the storied history of the Midnight Sun project, which the author first teased back in 2008 when the Twilight Saga first wrapped. Meyer expressed interest in retelling her bestselling story through Edward’s eyes, but when the first chapter of her book leaked, she shut down the novel. But it seems that Meyer returned to Midnight Sun with renewed energy, churning out a whopping 672 pages.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on George R.R. Martin to write The Winds of Winter.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

Meyer expanded on her decision to return to Midnight Sun after the project was supposedly dead in the ground on her website, writing to fans, “Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say.”

But this all raises the question: could a movie be next? Probably over Robert Pattinson’s — who notoriously hated every second of starring in the franchise that launched him to global fame — dead body. But the Twilight films were Summit Entertainment’s biggest box office hit, raking in over $3.3 billion worldwide and launching a craze that has yet to be matched. Hollywood wouldn’t be able to resist. We’ll just have to see how long Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who have both forged interesting new career paths in the indie and arthouse field and who also weathered a bad public break-up, would hold out.

See the book cover for Midnight Sun below.