While it looks like The Haunting series started by The Haunting of Hill House is over and done with at Netflix, creator Mike Flanagan and company still have something spooky up their sleeves. It’s Midnight Mass, a mysterious new series set in a small, isolated island community. Flanagan is serving as writer, director, and executive producer on the series, which stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. Watch the first Midnight Mass trailer below.

Midnight Mass Trailer

I’m a big fan of Mr. Mike Flanagan. He’s become one of my favorite horror filmmakers, responsible for such titles as Absentia, Oculus, Doctor Sleep, and more. He also created and helmed The Haunting of Hill House, a Netflix adaptation that took considerable liberties with Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, but still managed to be pretty good. Hill House was followed by the less successful The Haunting of Bly Manor, a show I really wanted to love, but never quite connected with. I suspect the reason I had issues was that while Flanagan directed all the episodes of Hill House, he only helmed the first episode of Bly Manor and handed it off to other filmmakers. And while that’s fine, in theory, I do think having different directors kept Bly Manor from achieving the same cohesiveness as Hill House.

Thankfully, Flanagan will be directing all seven episodes of Midnight Mass, a new Netflix series that reunites him with several folks from The Haunting series. But this isn’t going to be another haunted house story based on a gothic classic. This is something brand new.

What is Midnight Mass?

Midnight Mass “tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Flanagan and company shot the series in the midst of COVID-19, and the director took to social media in December to say that the set’s COVID-19 “safety protocols were thorough, scientific, and strictly enforced. Our precautions paid off — we did not miss a single day of production, and unlike a lot of other shows, we did not shut down once. Not one time. 83 shooting days, without interruption.”

Midnight Mass premieres globally on Netflix on September 24.

“My Favorite Project So Far”

The Midnight Mass trailer came accompanied with a letter from Flanagan, and I’ve included it below. In the letter, Flanagan calls the series his “favorite project so far,” and that makes this all the more intriguing.