Quibi is putting the pedal to the metal with a new stop-motion animated series based on a viral short film.

Micro Mayhem, “a series of over-the-top shorts where the cars are the characters,” uses toy cars to tell violent, action-packed stories. Jon Favreau‘s Golem Creations is executive producing, while Seth Green‘s Stoopid Buddy Studios will co-produce alongside eOne. Check out the original viral short below.

Deadline reports that Quibi has given a green light to the new series, which is created and executive produced by Eric Towner (Robot Chicken). Here’s how they describe it:

Inspired by the original Micro Mayhem viral short created by Towner and John Harvatine IV, in each self-contained short-form episode, the cars set the stage with an immense amount of attitude and personality in the dialogue-free grindhouse action series. Per the logline: “The series combines miniature filmmaking and stop-motion artistry in a wild (and comically violent) ride like no other!”

Back in 2016, the Micro Mayhem YouTube channel posted the following two videos, which give us a very good idea of what we can expect from this new Quibi series:

Green is obviously no stranger to the world of stop-motion, having been one of the primary creative voices behind the long-running Cartoon Network series Robot Chicken. He’s also produced stop-motion shows like SuperMansion, Buddy Thunderstruck, and Titan Maximum, and as you can see from the end-credits tags on the videos above, he and his Stoopid Buddy Studios have been hooked up with these guys for years already. While Favreau has typically worked in live-action, he also has some experience with stop-motion, having used it in his 2003 film Elf to recreate the look of Rankin/Bass Christmas classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

“Micro Mayhem brings to life the car chases I imagined as a kid, and combines my love of technology and stop-motion artistry,” Towner said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be teaming with Golem Creations to bring this dream project to life.”

Greg Clayman, an executive at production company eOne, released a statement of his own: “Quibi’s focus on micro storytelling provides the perfect platform for Micro Mayhem. We are excited to work with Eric and his team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, to bring this wild ride to audiences one turn at a time.”

Quibi, which launches on April 6, 2020, is the mobile-only platform that will release new content every day in the form of videos that are 10 minutes or less. You can read more about it here.