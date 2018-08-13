Michael Ironside has been a great friend to genre works over his acting career, which spans more than 40 years and includes undeniably memorable performances in such film and television works as the original V series, Scanners, Top Gun, Extreme Prejudice,Total Recall, The Perfect Storm, and Starship Troopers. In 2015, he starred in two terrific science-fiction films, Turbo Kid and Synchronicity, both of which played at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal.

A proud Toronto native himself, the 68-year-old Ironside is always happy to help out Canadian filmmakers, like those who made Turbo Kid and his latest film, Knuckleball, which received its Canadian debut at Fantasia.

The film concerns 12-year-old Henry (Luca Villacis), whose parents drop him off at the remote farm belonging to his grandfather, Jacob (Ironside), whom Henry barely knows. The parents’ relationship is strained, and they’re trying to jumpstart their ailing relationship while leaving Henry with gramps for a week. Henry and Jacob seem to get along, especially when they focus on Henry’s great passion, pitching — the kid is a natural. The farm is rather isolated and a big winter storm is approaching, so claustrophobia sets in right away, especially when Henry meets the closest neighbor, Dixon (Murno Chambers, in full creep mode), a younger man who seems to share a strange bond with Jacob, which reveals itself to be something quite dark and unexpected.

It’s not exactly a spoiler to say that Jacob dies the first night Henry is in the house, leaving the boy trapped in the house, with a doozy of a storm approaching and a freak for a neighbor. What happens next is a cat-and-mouse game between Henry and Dixon, with Henry showing survival skills around the house that are impressive. Think Home Alone, but with much higher, more terrifying stakes. What’s particularly chilling about Knuckleball is that Ironside’s Jacob appears as something of a guiding vision to both Henry and Dixon as they outsmart each other, giving helpful tips to his grandson, while giving murder advice to the warped Dixon.

Knuckleball was directed and co-written by Michael Peterson, who made the very funny 2011 LARPing comedy Lloyd the Conqueror, and has crafted a very different beast with this film. As yet, the film does not have a distributor or release date in the United States (although it is scheduled for release in September throughout Canada), but it’s just beginning its festival circuit run, and it will likely have such an announcement shortly.

This interview with Ironside took place in Montreal shortly after the Fantasia premiere, and /Film spoke to him about his very personal connection to the story, working with these much younger actors in an almost Shakespearean ghost capacity, and why genre films mean so much to him.

***

Based on you discussion during the Q&A last night, there was something about this screenplay that really seemed to pull you in and struck you in a personal way as a family story. Could you talk me through what you remember about reading this the first time?

When I look at scripts, and I get about four or five a week, what I look for is depth, something that has more than one layer or one message. For example, V was originally a story about what would have happened if America hadn’t entered the war, and the Nazis had taken over Europe and isolated North America. So you would have had North America and part of South America as a democracy, and Europe and Asia and everything else fascist. At that time, the networks and other people said “Fuck that. Nobody is going to see a movie about that.” So very cleverly, they went off and turned the Nazis into aliens, made the divide by climate, and made a political statement in series about fascist conservatism. And that’s what I look for—things that have got an underlying story. And when I read Mike’s script, I saw what he was trying to do. He was talking about the lack of communication, familial or in life.

We met for the first time at a restaurant by the airport—he flew in and I was in between projects and I met him there for about two hours—and right from the very first conversation, we both said the very same thing: never have we had more ways of communicating in the history of humanity and so little it being said. There seems to be a repeat of soundbites. The politics of the United States is a good example of that. You can take something said on a Monday, completely spin it on a Tuesday, spin it again on a Wednesday, and by Thursday, everybody is eating popcorn and has an opinion about it. That’s what this film is about, how the lack of communication in a family creates destructive and fearful consequences. That’s why everybody identifies with this story on some level; most people can look at their family and say “God, there was something in that that reminded me of when I was growing up.” Everyone I’ve talked to, there’s something in that about the effect when you don’t have communication between the generations.

I’ve seen more and more horror films do this lately, including Hereditary, which was such a critical hit. There are these family dramas at the center of these horror stories. And without that family dynamic, it doesn’t work. In the case of your film, if you don’t buy that there’s this breakdown in the family, the rest of it doesn’t work.

The line that I love is when the boy says, “Well, mom says this, this and this,” and I say, “Yeah, well everyone’s got a story.” It’s the truth. When I played the character, I didn’t play what’s happening at the end of the film as a reality. I had to build and play three different characters in the film—[Dixon]’s concept of what a father is, the boy’s concept of what a grandfather is, and the shame and guilt and misfortune of raising a child that you can’t communicate with. And all three personalities are housed in the same character, so whenever I’m with individuals, I tried to play the variations, and it works emotionally that way.

The versions of you that we see after you’re dead…

We should be clear, I die in the first act but I’m there through the whole thing.

Right, and the version of you we see, you’re not a ghost, but he’s very Shakespearean in the way he visits and advises these two younger characters.

Absolutely, it’s Lear, it’s Hamlet.

He’s saying things that the character might not have actually said, but in the minds of these two, he’s saying what they need to hear and reinforcing their mindsets in the process.

And we use a statement from my real life. After my mother died in 1972-73, my father had a heart attack six months later and moved up to a small town in mid-Ontario on an acre-and-a-half of land, and we built a house up there, and he spent the rest of his 22 years alive finishing it. There was a funeral of his best friend, my Uncle Jim—my mom’s older brother—and I was concerned about my dad, and I went to hang out with him for about a week. My dad had a huge workshop in the basement, and one of my nephews said “Granddad, why are you fixing that chair if you’re just going to…,” and he realized what he was about to say and he stopped. The boy had just experienced death for the first time with my Uncle Jim’s funeral. And my dad said, “You mean die? That’s like life. If you’re born, you’re lucky and you get some stuff. Most of it’s going to break down, you fix what you can, and then you die. That’s what life is all about.”

My brother and I were like “He’s really fucking sick; we’ve got to get him some therapy. He’s probably having a nervous breakdown because his best friend passed.” It took me two days driving back to Montreal, and I pulled the car over and started laughing so hard, because what my dad said to that little kid was the absolute truth in a simplistic form. Now, Mike Peterson took that and gave it to all four characters in the film. And with that statement, the way they conceived it and butchered it gave us an insight into their personalities. You see Munro’s characters say “You’re born, you get some stuff, sometimes you use it, you steal what you can, and fuck ‘em.” He never got any of it. Then you get the mother’s idea which is tied to abandonment. You know what I mean? We used that very simple, organic statement about life and used it for all the characters, and that’s one of the reason I think Mike is going to become an incredible director. We made this film with next to nothing, and I’m very proud of it.

The other truth from life in this film that struck me is that the grandparents get parenting more right with the grandkids than they did with their own children. It’s like they get a second chance.

While we’re watching film, we’re also watching the subconscious of human beings. The only person I touch or hug is the grandkid. I never touch my own daughter or son-in-law. But the first thing I do with the kid is put my arm around him, and the last thing I do before I die is hug him and kiss him on the forehead. Those are deliberate choices by Michael and me, right down to the wave at the end. “This is life; have a good time.”