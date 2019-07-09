The second-best Pokemon movie is getting a CGI remake and a fancy new title in the upcoming Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution. The CGI remake of the simply-named Pokemon: The First Movie celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Pokemon Company’s very first feature film, which marked the beginning of the franchise’s ascendancy to global phenomenon status. Watch the Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution trailer below.

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Trailer

The Pokemon Company’s 22nd official big-screen release looks a lot like its first one, but with a few technological tweaks. The remake of Pokemon: The First Movie showcases a brand new animation style for the beloved anime and video game franchise, one that will take some getting used to for fans. But as this extended trailer — which just about shows the entire movie — delves into the more emotional parts of the story, you may find yourself reaching for the tissues once again.

The CGI animation style certainly is a departure for a Pokemon movie, and makes the characters look more like action figures or video game characters, but the heart (and the warm nostalgia) of the series is still there. Plus the background animation looks utterly gorgeous, with stunning water backdrops and light effects.

Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution features a brand new song from die-hard Pokemon fan and Detective Pikachu cameo-maker Rita Ora, but features a familiar cast. The original voice cast will return for the movie, including the original voice of Mewtwo, Masachika Ichimura. Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara will direct Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution, which was written by Takeshi Shudo.

After making its Stateside debut at LA’s Anime Expo, the film will head to cinemas in Japan on July 12, 2019 before getting a U.S. release later this year, likely with an English dub. Make sure to catch this one in theaters.