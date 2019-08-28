The cult post-apocalyptic sci-fi book series and video game franchise Metro 2033 is finally becoming a movie. Based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s trilogy of Metro novels which were turned into a hit series of first-person shooter games, the rights for a Metro 2033 movie have been picked up by Russia’s Gazprom Media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russia’s Gazprom Media is adapting Metro 2033 into a feature film. The franchise rocketed to popularity with the series of Metro video games developed by 4A Games, first launched in 2010. The Kiev-based 4A developed all three Metro games, beginning with Metro 2033 in 2020, 2013’s Metro: Last Night and this year’s Metro Exodus.

The games are based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s bestselling trilogy of Metro novels, which are set in the ruins of Moscow following a nuclear war, with survivors forced to live in the city’s underground subway tunnels. Glukhovsky’s original novel was published in Russian in 2002 before it was translated and published in the U.S. in 2010. Glukhovsky followed up the successful first novel with 2009’s Metro 2034 and 2015’s Metro 2025.

Glukhovsky is attached to the production as creative advisor, saying in a statement that he has “finally met a team that I can entrust Metro with.” His statement reads:

“Metro 2033 is my first novel. It played a very special role in my life, and, despite getting numerous offers to screen it, I turned them all down for over 10 years. But now I finally met a team that I can entrust Metro with. Our ambitions turned out to be similar: to create a world-class blockbuster and stun even those who have read the trilogy and know it by heart.”

Producer Valery Fedorovich added that the books and games have become “embedded in the cultural code of sci-fi fans and gamers all over the planet” and that working on the film is “a dream project.” Fedorovich assured that the producers, all under Russia’s largest media company Gazprom-Media, will “invest an unprecedented sum in the production and promotion of this movie both in Russia and abroad.”

No release date or director has yet been set for Metro 2033.