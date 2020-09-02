Royals and tabloid targets The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama with a big Netflix deal. The pair, who announced that they were stepping back from their role as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, just signed a deal with the streaming giant to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming. And now we can start wondering if they’ll end up guest-starring as themselves on The Crown (probably not).

The New York Times has the scoop on the Meghan and Harry Netflix deal, writing:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor.

They also add that while there’s a chance that Meghan, formerly Meghan Markle (the royals don’t actually have last names; it’s a whole thing), will not be returning to acting – something she did before she married Harry in 2018. The couple said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” and added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

While this will no doubt garner plenty of scorn from those who have taken to lashing-out against the couple, this is good news for the pair overall. They’ve escaped their weird rigors and pressures of the royal family and now get to tell their own stories, and probably make a good amount of money in the process (there’s no word yet on how much they’re being paid for this deal).

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”