Last year, The Daily Beast ran an immensely entertaining true crime story that seemed destined to be adapted to the screen. While there’s still talk about a potential feature adaptation, HBO got there first with a new docuseries: McMillions. The six-part documentary series tracks the story of Jerome Jacobson, an ex-cop turned security auditor who found a way to rig McDonald’s popular Monopoly game, racking up millions in the process. Watch the McMillions trailer below.

McMillions Trailer

For more than a decade, former cop Jerome Jacobson found a way to rig the McDonald’s Monopoly game to his advantage – and the general public had no idea. Now, HBO is ready to tell the tale with McMillions. Here’s the synopsis:

This documentary series chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade, stealing millions of dollars and building a vast network of co-conspirators across the U.S. The series draws on exclusive firsthand accounts and archival footage, featuring: the FBI agents who brought down the gaming scam; McDonald’s corporate executives, who were themselves defrauded; the lawyers who tried the case; and the culprits and prizewinners who profited from the complicated scheme, as well as the individuals who were often unwittingly duped into being a part of the ruse.

Per Wikipedia, “Jacobson’s associates won almost all of the top prizes including cash and cars between 1995 and 2000, including McDonald’s giveaways that did not have the Monopoly theme. The associates netted over $24 million. While the fraud appeared to have been perpetrated by only one key employee of the promotion company, and not by the company’s management, eight people were originally arrested, leading to a total of 21 indicted individuals with members of the Colombo Mafia family believed to have been involved in the fraud at some point.”

It’s a wild story, and will no doubt make for an enthralling docu-series. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is currently set to helm a feature film based on the same story, with a script from Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

McMillions will premiere on HBO in 2020.