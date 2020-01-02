McFarlane Toys, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and DC Comics have revealed the first wave of figures in their new DC Multiverse line of toys. This is a new series of 7-inch figures that will feature DC Comics characters from comics, animated shows, movies live-action TV shows, graphic novels, and much more. The first wave covers everything from Batman: The Animated Series to Arrow, the first series in what would become the interconnected Arrowverse, and much more in between.

Check out the first wave of McFarlane Toys DC Comics action figures below!

Batman: Detective Comics #1000

Batman figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

Superman: Action Comics #1000

Superman figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Superman accessory includes a flight stand for 360-degree aerial figure posing

Batgirl: Art of the Crime

Part of a 3-figure collector set -Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs – that includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.

Batgirl figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Batgirl accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

Nightwing: Better Than Batman

Part of a 3-figure collector set – Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs – that includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.

Nightwing figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Nightwing accessories include two Escrima sticks

The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

The Batman Who Laughs

Part of a 3-figure collector set – Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs each includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.

The Batman Who Laughs figure is based on the DC comic book series Dark Nights: Metal

The Batman Who Laughs accessories include a Knife and a Sickle

The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

Batman: Batman the Animated Series

Batman figure is based on the iconic style of Batman the Animated Series

Batman’s accessories include a Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

Superman: Superman the Animated Series

Superman figure is based on the iconic style of Superman the Animated Series

Superman’s accessories include a piece of bent steel

Includes bonus pair of alternate fists

Green Lantern: Justice League

Green Lantern figure is based on the iconic style of Justice League Animated Series Green Lantern’s accessories include a Lantern Willpower Projection Blaster, headset, and visor

Harley Quinn: Classic

Harley Quinn figure is based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Harley Quinn’s accessories include a Mallet and (Gag) Bang! Blaster

Green Arrow: Arrow

Green Arrow figure is based on The CW TV series Arrow

Green Arrow’s accessories include a bow with knocked arrow and quiver with bundled arrows

Superman: Unchained Armor

Superman Unchained figure is based on the DC comic book series of the same name

Superman features rotating posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 10 inches wide (some assembly required)

Batman: Hellbat Suit

Batman (Hellbat Suit) figure is based on the DC comic book series Batman and Robin

Batman (Hellbat Suit) features articulated posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 14 inches wide (some assembly required)

Bat-Raptor

Incredibly detailed vehicle based on The Batman Who Laughs’ Batmobile from the DC comic book mini-series The Batman Who Laughs

Designed to fit a 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figure

8-inch width, and has a telescoping front end to extend vehicle to full 12-inch length

Features rolling wheels

The first wave of McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse launches today with pre-orders at retailers around the globe. The DC Multiverse collector figures and related toys will be available at major retail locations beginning in January 2020 including Walmart, Target, Amazon, GameStop, BestBuy, and Walgreens.