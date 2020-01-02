Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Figures: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn & More
Posted on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
McFarlane Toys, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and DC Comics have revealed the first wave of figures in their new DC Multiverse line of toys. This is a new series of 7-inch figures that will feature DC Comics characters from comics, animated shows, movies live-action TV shows, graphic novels, and much more. The first wave covers everything from Batman: The Animated Series to Arrow, the first series in what would become the interconnected Arrowverse, and much more in between.
Check out the first wave of McFarlane Toys DC Comics action figures below!
Batman: Detective Comics #1000
- Batman figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books
- Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang
Superman: Action Comics #1000
- Superman figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books
- Superman accessory includes a flight stand for 360-degree aerial figure posing
Batgirl: Art of the Crime
Part of a 3-figure collector set -Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs – that includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.
- Batgirl figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books
- Batgirl accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang
- The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled
Nightwing: Better Than Batman
Part of a 3-figure collector set – Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs – that includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.
- Nightwing figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books
- Nightwing accessories include two Escrima sticks
- The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled
The Batman Who Laughs
Part of a 3-figure collector set – Batgirl, Nightwing, and The Batman Who Laughs each includes a piece of a buildable Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic books. Each figure sold separately.
- The Batman Who Laughs figure is based on the DC comic book series Dark Nights: Metal
- The Batman Who Laughs accessories include a Knife and a Sickle
- The Build-A-Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled
Batman: Batman the Animated Series
- Batman figure is based on the iconic style of Batman the Animated Series
- Batman’s accessories include a Grapnel Launcher and Batarang
Superman: Superman the Animated Series
- Superman figure is based on the iconic style of Superman the Animated Series
- Superman’s accessories include a piece of bent steel
- Includes bonus pair of alternate fists
Green Lantern: Justice League
- Green Lantern figure is based on the iconic style of Justice League Animated Series Green Lantern’s accessories include a Lantern Willpower Projection Blaster, headset, and visor
Harley Quinn: Classic
- Harley Quinn figure is based on the DC Rebirth comic books
- Harley Quinn’s accessories include a Mallet and (Gag) Bang! Blaster
Green Arrow: Arrow
- Green Arrow figure is based on The CW TV series Arrow
- Green Arrow’s accessories include a bow with knocked arrow and quiver with bundled arrows
Superman: Unchained Armor
- Superman Unchained figure is based on the DC comic book series of the same name
- Superman features rotating posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 10 inches wide (some assembly required)
Batman: Hellbat Suit
- Batman (Hellbat Suit) figure is based on the DC comic book series Batman and Robin
- Batman (Hellbat Suit) features articulated posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 14 inches wide (some assembly required)
Bat-Raptor
- Incredibly detailed vehicle based on The Batman Who Laughs’ Batmobile from the DC comic book mini-series The Batman Who Laughs
- Designed to fit a 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figure
- 8-inch width, and has a telescoping front end to extend vehicle to full 12-inch length
- Features rolling wheels
The first wave of McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse launches today with pre-orders at retailers around the globe. The DC Multiverse collector figures and related toys will be available at major retail locations beginning in January 2020 including Walmart, Target, Amazon, GameStop, BestBuy, and Walgreens.