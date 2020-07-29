The Handmaid’s Tale alum O-T Fagbenle is staging his comeback — or more like his grand debut as a rising actor who can do more than hang in the shadow of Elisabeth Moss’ tour-de-force performance. Fagbenle, who may be best known to U.S. viewers as the put-upon husband of Moss’ character in The Handmaid’s Tale, is starring in a new Hulu comedy series, Maxxx, which is part of the streamer’s “British Binge-cation” event, highlighting British exports like Brassic and Ladhood. But there probably won’t be too much lost in translation for Maxxx, which has plenty of the kind of cringe comedy that U.S. viewers love. Watch the Maxxx trailer below.

Maxxx Trailer

Fagbenle was one of the dullest parts of The Handmaid’s Tale so it’s almost shocking to see the British actor go full cringe comedy as the titular Maxxx, a former member of the fictional U.K. boyband Boytown who is looking to make a comeback as a solo artist. Unfortunately, Maxxx’s confidence doesn’t seem to actually match his talents, though that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams of fame.

I have to admit, I don’t find Fagbenle very interesting as a performer (his subplots in The Handmaid’s Tale were booring), but Christopher Meloni‘s nigh unrecognizable turn as the boisterous record executive Don Wild looks to be pretty fun, as are the rest of the colorful supporting characters like Maxxx’s uptight manager Tamzin (Pippa Bennett-Warner), and ex-girlfriend Jourdan (Jourdan Dunn). And we’ll likely see plenty more of Fagbenle in the years to come, as the actor is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow.

Here is the synopsis to Maxxx:

Sitcom that centres around formerly famous boyband star turned drug-shamed tabloid laughing stock Maxxx. He’s down, but not out… he’s trying to make a comeback to prove to the world – but mostly to his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend – that he’s not the massive loser everyone says he is. But with his adopted teenage son, Amit, in serious need of daddy-advice, his cousin-slash-superfan-slash-stalker Rose popping up around every corner, and with most people thinking he’s already dead, the journey back to stardom isn’t going to be easy. Enter Tamzin, with her dreams of becoming an internationally respected manager. But with Maxxx as her only client, she certainly has her work cut out. Maxxx offers an outrageous, rude and cringe-inducing peek behind the pop world’s curtain at the drugs, sex, insecurity and fragile narcissism of those who seek validation and meaning in all the wrong places.

All episodes of Maxxx Season 1 are now available to stream on Hulu.