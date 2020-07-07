Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner has a new show coming our way. Weiner is developing a half-hour “mystery dramedy” for FX, and beyond that, details are slim. The untitled show will be Weiner’s first new series since Amazon’s The Romanoffs, a show that had a great cast and a fun premise, but didn’t seem to generate much buzz.

Variety is reporting that Matthew Weiner will write and executive produce a “mystery dramedy” for FX. And…that’s it! There are zero other details here, friends. But a new series from Weiner is worth paying attention to. Weiner has been working in TV since the ’90s, but made his bones first by working on The Sopranos and then moving on to create AMC’s Mad Men, one of the best TV shows of the 21st century.

After Mad Men, Weiner went on to create the Amazon series The Ramanoffs, a star-studded show “set around the globe, centering on separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.” That’s a nifty premise, but the series never seemed to make much of an impact, and Amazon never bothered to give it a second season.

Weiner also directed the very disappointing 2013 movie Are You Here. It was barely released, and I can’t remember the last time I heard anyone even mention it. I guess what I’m getting at here is that despite Weiner’s fantastic work on The Sopranos and Mad Men, he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire with his other projects. And in 2017, former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon accused Weiner of harassment.

FX declined to comment to Variety on the veracity of the new series, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out. Should the show actually move forward it would mark Weiner’s return to basic cable, provided the series doesn’t end up on FX on Hulu rather than just normal FX. In any case, FX Productions will produce the show.