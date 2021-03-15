The Caped Crusader’s COVID-troubled production has finally wrapped. The Batman director Matt Reeves announced the end of production following more than a full year of filming in the U.K. amid COVID-19 shutdowns and delays. The filmmaker marked the end of filming with an Instagram photo of his last day on set.

Reeves announced that The Batman has officially wrapped filming as of March 13, snapping a pic from his last day on set and posting it on his Instagram and Twitter.

“#LastDay,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption for his picture, which showed The Batman clapper board wrapped up in plastic alongside a few other knick-knacks.

Jeffrey Wright (who stars as James Gordon) also celebrated the end of filming with a tweet, which may or may not hint that a sequel is already on the horizon.

“Gordon out …for now,” Wright wrote. “One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride.”

Of course, Wright may also be referring to an appearance by his James Gordon in The Batman spin-off series, Gotham PD, which is already in the works at HBO Max.

The Batman began filming all the way back in January 2020 in London, before the entire shoot was shut down in March due to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was able to restart in early September, but was soon hit by more delays when someone on set tested positive for COVID-19 — reportedly The Batman lead star Robert Pattinson himself. Production was able to resume a couple of weeks later.

Regardless, the delay forced Warner Bros. to move down the film’s original planned debut from June to October 2021, as Reeves had only shot roughly 25% of the movie at the time. The film was delayed once again (and presumably for the last time) to 2022.

Reeves directs and co-writes The Batman with Peter Craig. The DC superhero movies takes place in year two of Batman’s crusade against crime. Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader himself, Bruce Wayne/Batman, leading a cast that also includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman; Paul Dano as The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Gotham’s district attorney; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a mayoral candidate in Gotham; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.