Pop culture artist Matt Ferguson already gave Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the perfect poster with a nod to the classic art for The Empire Strikes Back. It went perfectly with his first poster for the original Guardians of the Galaxy designed in the style of the classic Star Wars poster artwork. But now he’s delivered something entirely different for the Marvel Studios sequel.

Bottleneck Gallery and Grey Matter Art have teamed up with Matt Ferguson for a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 print that goes on sale today. The good news is that there’s a timed edition that you have a few days to order, and it has some awesome glow in the dark elements too. Check out the Matt Ferguson Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 print below.

Matt Ferguson Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Print

The left is the regular edition that will be a timed edition on sale for $50 starting today, Thursday, May 30, at 12pm ET. Or you can pick up the variant on the right which has an edition size of 200 and costs $60. But that’s not all. Both of the posters, measuring 24×36 inches, have a glow in the dark layer that really makes the characters and the title pop off the print. Check it out:

You’ll be able to order the regular timed edition print through Sunday, June 2 at 11:59pm ET and the variant as long as supplies last. Place your order over at Grey Matter Art starting at 12pm ET today.