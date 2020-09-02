The Matrix 4 remains mysterious – we really don’t know much about it officially, although plenty of rumors run rampant. So whenever there’s some insight into the production – no matter how minuscule – we’re required by law to report it to you, dear reader. Recently, Keanu Reeves (who is in the film), and Hugo Weaving (who isn’t), dropped some knowledge on the project, so let’s all obsess over it, shall we?

Hugo Weaving will not be back for The Matrix 4. The former Agent Smith wanted to be a part of the sequel, but scheduling got in the way. We’ve known that for a while now, but in a recent interview with Coming Soon, Weaving talked a bit about how he originally accepted an offer to appear in the film before it all fell apart:

“I thought we could have done my scenes in May, June and July; and we talked about money and we talked about — they were negotiating. And we were all pretty much sorted and agreed on dates and it was all fine, but then [director] Lana [Wachowski] decided she didn’t think it was going to work. So, she pulled the plug on the negotiations. That’s where it ended up. She basically didn’t feel that my commitment to the National Theatre was going to fit in with the dates that she had in mind for me.”

Weaving also added: “Lana was very keen for me to be involved in The Matrix. There was a reading with Keanu, Carrie[-Anne Moss] and myself and a few others from the old family.” Weaving saying “a few others from the old family” will immediately trigger some speculation as to who that might be. We know that Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are reprising their roles, but is Heaving implying even more familiar faces returning? Or does he mean behind-the-scenes people? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for Mr. Keanu Reeves, he has some positive things to say about the film. Vague, but positive. We’ll take what we can get. While appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show (via THR), Reeves says that Lana Wachowski “created a beautiful story and a beautiful script,” and added that he’s “really grateful to be here and be a part of this story.”

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to open April 1, 2022.