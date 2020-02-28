Remember the M.A.S.K. movie based on the action figure toyline from the 1980s? Well, it’s still happening – and it’s found its writer. Chris Bremner, who co-wrote Bad Boys For Life, has just been tapped to pen the script for the film, which is being directed by F. Gary Gray. Plot details remain masked in secrecy, but it’s safe to assume the story will involve M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) fighting V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem).

THR has the scoop on the M.A.S.K. movie writer. Chris Bremner, who wrote Bad Boys For Life, and who is also working on a script for National Treasure 3, will write the script for the film based on the toyline. I’ll confess that while I was young enough for the M.A.S.K. toy boom, I don’t remember ever owning any, or playing with them. With that in mind, let’s turn to the always-accurate Wikipedia to learn more about M.A.S.K.:

M.A.S.K. was developed by Kenner Products in 1985, along with an animated television series to help with toy merchandising. The animated series debuted the same year and ran for two seasons (1985 to 1986). It focused mostly on toys released during the first two series of the toyline. From 1987 to 1988, Kenner released two additional series of action figures and vehicles. However, these last two series strayed from the original theme of the series of crimefighting and terrorism, focusing instead on a racing theme.

Fascinating. F. Gary Gray, who recently directed the kind-of-terrible Men In Black: International, is still attached to direct the film. Gray’s involvement was announced in April of last year. Hasbro now owns M.A.S.K., which makes the project in the same universe as Transformers and G.I. Joe. Paramount has been interested in a Hasbro Cinematic Universe for a while now, but they’ve taken a long time to get non-Transfomers movies to take-off. Maybe M.A.S.K. will be a big hit and change all that. If not, well, there’s always the Snake Eyes movie.

I have no real attachment to M.A.S.K., but I was a big fan of Bad Boys For Life, which was surprisingly better than I think anyone expected it to be. With that in mind, maybe Bremner is the right writer to make this project work.