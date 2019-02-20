This spring, you won’t need a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down, because Mary Poppins Returns will be coming into your house to give you the best care possible. The musical sequel starring Emily Blunt will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital in March. Find out when you can get the Mary Poppins Returns Blu-ray or whatever format you prefer below.

Mary Poppins Returns Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release

Disney has set Mary Poppins Returns for release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 19. But if you don’t want to wait that long, you’ll be able to snag the digital download version in 4K Ultra HD or regular HD starting on March 12.

For those of you who maybe missed the sequel in theaters, here’s the official synopsis:

Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) — just a child when Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) first visited 17 Cherry Tree Lane — is now a grown man raising his children Annabel (Pixie Davies), John (Nathanael Saleh) and Georgie (Joel Dawson) with help from his sister Jane (Emily Mortimer). Times are tough in Depression-era London but the winds begin to change and the enigmatic governess, whose unique magical skills can turn any ordinary task into a fantastic adventure, enters the lives of the Banks family once again, having not aged a single day. Teaming up with an old friend, Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), they take the Banks children on a series of whimsical adventures, encountering colorful characters like Mary’s eccentric Cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep), Jack’s lovable band of leeries and bank executives William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth) and Mr. Dawes Jr. (Dick Van Dyke) — bringing life, love and laughter back into the home.

In addition to bringing the magic of Mary Poppins Returns home for you to watch over and over again, the home video release will be coming with a slew of special features, including a sing-along version of the movie, a new song that wasn’t seen in theaters, and extensive looks at the rest of the musical numbers from the film, including the Oscar-nominated tune “The Place Where Lost Things Go.” And of course there will be bloopers, other deleted scenes, and even a commentary track from Rob Marshall and producer John De Luca (even though the latter is a digital exclusive for some reason).

Here’s the entire roster of special features on the Mary Poppins Returns Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD:

Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Special Features



Deleted Song—“The Anthropomorphic Zoo” – In this early song sequence, Mary Poppins and the children visit a very special zoo where the humans and animals trade places.

– In this early song sequence, Mary Poppins and the children visit a very special zoo where the humans and animals trade places. The Practically Perfect Making of “Mary Poppins Returns” – Join filmmakers and cast on an amazing journey to embrace the legacy of the original film while making a fresh modern sequel. Introduction – Filmmakers and cast remember the first Mary Poppins movie and share the thrill of working on “Mary Poppins Returns.” “(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky” – Discover how the team mined PL Travers’ books for a fresh perspective on a much-loved character. Plus, meet the Banks children! “Can You Imagine That?” – Be on location for Mary’s iconic entrance from the sky, and explore the movie’s original songs, inspired by the Sherman Brothers. “Nowhere to Go but Up” – Experience being on set with the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury, and celebrate the joy of choosing the right balloon!

– Join filmmakers and cast on an amazing journey to embrace the legacy of the original film while making a fresh modern sequel. Seeing Things From a Different Point of View”: The Musical Numbers of “Mary Poppins Returns” – Go behind the scenes and experience the film’s production numbers from a new angle. “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – Led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast performs the film’s biggest production number, with dancing lamplighters, bicyclists and more! “The Royal Doulton Music Hall” / “A Cover Is Not the Book” – Find out what it takes to create two musical extravaganzas inside an animated world, highlighted by dancing animated penguins! “Turning Turtle” – Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy Turvy, played by Meryl Streep, has an unusual house that turns this musical number upside-down. “Can You Imagine That?” – Dive under the bubbles with the cast and crew to see how this exuberant number was created.

– Go behind the scenes and experience the film’s production numbers from a new angle. Back to Cherry Tree Lane: Dick Van Dyke Returns – Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert and Mr. Dawes Sr. in the first film, returns after 54 years to Cherry Tree Lane as Mr. Dawes Jr.

– Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert and Mr. Dawes Sr. in the first film, returns after 54 years to Cherry Tree Lane as Mr. Dawes Jr. Practically Perfect Bloopers – There’s nowhere to go but up with the cast and crew in this lighthearted collection of flubs, goofs and prop fails!

– There’s nowhere to go but up with the cast and crew in this lighthearted collection of flubs, goofs and prop fails! Deleted Scenes Leaving Topsy’s – After their visit to Cousin Topsy, Mary, Jack and the children pause to take a look back. “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – The leeries light up the screen in this extended clip from the movie’s biggest musical production.

Play Movie in Sing-Along Mode – Sing along with all your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Digital Exclusive: