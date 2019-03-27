Mary Magdalene‘s journey to the big screen has been Biblical unto itself, as the film starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix was hit with delay after delay. But as the spiritual drama directed by Garth Davis finally readies itself for an April theatrical release, IFC films has released a new Mary Magdalene trailer. Watch it below.

Mary Magdalene Trailer

Mary Magdalene tells the oft-overlooked story of the Biblical figure, Mary Magdalene (Mara), an apostle of Jesus who leaves her traditional family trappings to join his movement. Phoenix stars as Jesus of Nazareth, with whom Mary strikes up an intimate connection, one that has been debated by religious scholars for years and one that looks like it will be played up in this film (that Mara and Phoenix are dating in real life probably helps).

The trailer is all sweeping shots and inspirational orchestral scores, one that befits a movie directed by Davis, whose debut feature Lion was nominated for Best Picture in 2017. Indeed, before this film was hit by delays, it seemed like it was being propped up as a surefire Oscar contender, but the downfall of the Weinstein Company, which initially was set to distribute it, put this film in purgatory. While it opened in some international territories, a U.S. release seemed unlikely until IFC Films recently picked up its domestic rights and agreed to release it in U.S. theaters.

Mary Magdalene also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim.

Here is the official synopsis for Mary Magdalene:

MARY MAGDALENE is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett, MARY MAGDALENE also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim.

Mary Magdalene opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.