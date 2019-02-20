The long night is over, but The Lost Trail is just beginning. Following the success of Marvel’s first foray into the scripted podcast world with the iHeartRadio Award-winning Wolverine: The Long Night, a second season is set to follow this March. Titled Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the second season finds Logan (Richard Armitage) braving the Louisiana bayou on the search for his ex-lover. And X-Men fans know what a New Orleans setting means: we get to meet Gambit.

Marvel’s Wolverine The Lost Trail Trailer

Unlike the first season of the Wolverine scripted podcast, Wolverine: The Lost Trail sheds the mystery surrounding Logan and brings him back to the world of the mutants. Logan finds himself pursued by Weapon X and running into a Cajun thief with a rather familiar name. It may be a gamble for The Lost Trail team — composed of writer Ben Percy, director Brendan Baker, and associate director Chloe Prasinos to lose the conceit that made The Long Night so unique, but it’ll probably be a relief for X-Men fans who are excited to hear Logan bring out the adamantium claws again.

In addition to Armitage, the cast is rounded out by Bill Irwin (Legion) as Jason Wyngarde, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Remy LeBeau, Blair Brown (Orange is the New Black) as Bonnie Roach, Rachael Holmes (Mad Dogs) as Maureen, and newcomer Rodney Henry as Marcus.

Here is the synopsis for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail:

“Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail” is an epic quest that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. Following the events of “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night,” Logan (Richard Armitage) returns to New Orleans in search of redemption, only to discover that his ex-lover, Maureen is nowhere to be found. And she’s not the only one. Dozens of humans and mutants have gone missing, including the mother of a teenage boy, Marcus Baptiste. With Weapon X in close pursuit, Logan and Marcus must team up and follow a trail of clues that leads them deep into the gothic heart of the bayou, where they encounter biker gangs, Cajun thieves and a world of wonders that defies explanation. It is here that they find Greenhaven — a refuge run by a powerful mutant named Jason Wyngarde.

The 10-episode Wolverine: The Lost Trail will air weekly, exclusively on Stitcher Premium, beginning Monday, March 25, 2019 and will be released widely across all podcast platforms later in the year.