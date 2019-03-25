Marvel’s Runaways will keep on running for another season. The Marvel teen superhero series has been renewed for a third season by Hulu, which picked up another 10 episodes after the fans came together in overwhelming support for the show. The outpouring of support was so strong that Marvel’s announcement of Marvel’s Runaways season 3 renewal came in a video dedicated to the fans.

Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Renewed

Heard our Old Lace loud and clear. See you all for Season 3! ? ? pic.twitter.com/AhrvqPqyQA — Marvel's Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) March 24, 2019

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” executive producers and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a press release, writing:

Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Marvel TV chief and the series’ executive producer Jeph Loeb added, “Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Marvel’s Runaways stars Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, and Rhenzy Feliz as a group of teens who discover that their parents are evil — literally. Upon discovering that their parents are all in the same sinister cult known as The Pride, the six teenagers unite to take down the criminal superpowered enterprise, learning that they have superpower abilities of their own. The series was created by The OC and Gossip Girl masterminds Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose talent for mining teen drama came to fruition in season 2, which TV critic Trey Mangum praised in his /Film review as “a much leaner series and somehow pulls off one of the biggest season-to-season improvements in recent television history.”

Here is the synopsis for season 2 of The Runaways, which is now streaming on Hulu: