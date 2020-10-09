We have plenty of gritty superhero shows full of blood, and gore, and realism — maybe it’s time for a comedy that shows what a supervillain does on his days off. That’s the premise of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., an adult stop-motion animated comedy on Hulu that stars Patton Oswalt as the titular villainous floating head as he deals with his demanding family and corporate red tape. And Hulu has just released the first look photos for M.O.D.O.K., which look as hilariously mundane as you would expect.

Marvel’s MODOK First Look

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first images from Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Hulu’s new animated series co-created by Patton Oswalt, who stars as the floating head whose name stands for Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing. That kind of acronym creates far too much of a comedic opportunity to pass up for Oswalt and co-creator and executive producer Jordan Blum, who loved the idea of a villain whose character design by Jack Kirby “is so absurd and monstrous that we thought, where does this guy go at night?” Blum told EW.

That created the idea for M.O.D.O.K., which explores the supervillain’s home life, including his quirky family played by Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as his wife Jodie, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as his oddball son Lou, and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as his daughter Melissa, the only one who shares her father’s floating resemblance. His main foe won’t be the Avengers, but will be Austin Van Der Sleet (SNL‘s Beck Bennett), GRUMBL’s “post-merger-integration-consultant” who spouts way more corporate jargon and presents M.O.D.O.K. with more corporate red tape than the megalomaniacal villain would like to deal with. “If you’re making a show about super villains, you have figure out something more evil [for them to face], so corporations,” jokes Blum. The series also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Richardson, and Jon Daly.

A stop-motion animated series that marks House of Ideas’ first foray into adult animated comedy, M.O.D.O.K. seems like a refreshingly weird comedy that will liven up the mass-produced Marvel content. Especially with its stop-motion animation created by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which had previously produced Robot Chicken. The show experiments with big screen action and a “handheld docu-verité style” that takes inspiration from Modern Family and The Office that will be definitely be a first for a Marvel show.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. doesn’t yet have a premiere date, though we can probably expect it to hit Hulu sometime in 2021.