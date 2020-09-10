It’s always exciting when filmmakers test the waters in different mediums, especially the medium of video games. Video games are becoming increasingly cinematic, so much so that the lines are being blurred and you’ve got film websites reviewing games. So when a filmmaker makes the leap to video games, it’s not that much of a leap.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is the latest to make that leap, with a new CG spot for the Marvel’s Avengers video game, the new action role-playing brawler video game co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. Watch the Vogt-Roberts-directed CG spot below.

Marvel’s Avengers Video Game CG Spot

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s iteration of the superhero team, Marvel’s Avengers is an action role-playing brawler video game that allows players to become one of the Avengers and become best friends with new team member Kamala Khan, a fan-favorite from the Marvel Comics who is finally fighting with the big leagues.

The game hit shelves last week, but Vogt-Roberts’ CG spot trailer is still worth watching, with the filmmaker flexing his action chops in a blockbuster-sized action sequence in which the Avengers assemble to defend New York. The CG spot opens with an army of robots descending on the city, with the main Avengers team assembling to face them, only to be interrupted by Kamala Khan, who apologizes for being late. In classic Kamala fashion, the teen shape-shifter sips a soda while trouncing robots and teaming up with Hulk to launch a ball of twisted metal at the monsters. As the most popular MCU characters, Iron Man and Captain America get most of the spotlight here, but every character gets their chance to show off. The non-stop action only gets interrupted once, with a quick cut to the video game players who all gasp in astonishment.

“It was a dream to fuse a hyper-kinetic camera & style of action with truly iconic MARVEL characters,” Vogt-Roberts said in a tweet sharing the CG spot, which he created with the help of ILM, Skywalker Sound, Marvel’s Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg, and game developer Crystal Dynamics.

Watch the long-form @PlayAvengers launch campaign I directed! It was a dream to fuse a hyper-kinetic camera & style of action with truly iconic MARVEL characters. Honored to reunite w/ @ILMVFX & @skywalkersound thanks to @ShaunEscayg + @CrystalDynamics!https://t.co/n8e0ixdRWm — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) September 9, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers has received mixed to positive reviews since the game hit shelves on September 4. Kotaku calls it “one of the best comic book video games I’ve played,” and praises its team-based missions.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for purchase now on Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will also be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when both consoles launch.