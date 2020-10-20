While there are plenty of apps available out there that make it easy to download and read comic books on our computers, tablets and phones, the one downside to comic subscription services is that the digital versions of new comics aren’t available as soon as they’re released in comic shops and bookstores. But the comic subscription service Marvel Unlimited has just cut the wait in half by making new comic books available for download just three months after they hit shelves.

The change in Marvel Unlimited new comics availability was announced by the comic subscription service in a press release. As of October 19, subsequent issues of Avengers, Immortal Hulk, Thor, X-Men, Amazing Spider-Man, Venom and all new weekly additions of Marvel Comics will be released digitally on Marvel Unlimited just three months after comics are released on shelves. That means you can get access to these issues right now instead of waiting another three months:

Jessica Malloy, VP of Marketing, Marvel New Media, said in a statement:

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen our stories read tens of millions of times on Marvel Unlimited, and we’ve seen a rising number of fans now looking to dive into more of their favorite stories featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the X-Men, and more. This expansion for Marvel Unlimited delivers exactly that: fans can now read more of their favorite comics sooner! No other service can provide this kind of value and access to so many Marvel comics in one place. We’re thrilled to now be able to offer even more to readers.”

As of now, there are over 28,000 comics available to read through Marvel Unlimited, ranging from the classic comics of the 1960s through ongoing story arcs in the latest Marvel Comics titles. They’re all available through the Marvel Unlimited app on web browsers, iPhone, iPad, and select Android devices.

Marvel Unlimited costs $9.99 a month, or $69.99 annually, and if you’ve never tried it out before, you can sign-up for a 7-day free trial before you have to start paying for the service. Head over to the Marvel Unlimited website for more information.