The Marvel Cinematic Universe heads to Disney+ with this year with three new shows. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier WandaVision and Loki are all coming to the new streaming service and they star the big screen actors who played all those characters in the movies. The shows all follow the events of Avengers: Endgame and will help set the stage for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our first look at all of the shows came in a Marvel Studios Disney+ Super Bowl spot, which you can watch below.

Marvel Studios Disney+ Super Bowl Spot

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The MCU is in a weird place right now. Endgame brought the so-called Infinity Saga to a close, and now Marvel has to essentially start over. They’ll be doing this with movies featuring new characters, and a few familiar faces as well. They’ll also have new shows on Disney+, the Disney streaming service. This enables Marvel to give some supporting characters center stage – like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). They’re back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will pick up after the events of Endgame.

Even though Falcon was handed Cap’s shield at the end of Endgame, it seems like Sam hasn’t taken up the Captain America name – or so it seems, if you go by the title of the show. Instead, the successor to Captain America is John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell. However, show writer Derek Kolstad did say the series will address reactions to a black man becoming Captain America, so that must happen at some point in the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will consist of six episodes, and like The Mandalorian, Disney+ plans to release these episodes weekly, rather than all at once. The series was created by Malcolm Spellman, who serves as head writer. Kari Skogland directs. Look for the series on Disney+ in August.

WandaVision

Just what is going on in WandaVision? Vision (Paul Bettany) met his untimely in Avengers: Infinity War, but death in the MCU has a habit of not being very permanent. “I don’t think that myself or Lizzie have ever been more surprised when [Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige] pitched the idea to us,” co-star Bettany said of the show. “And one, I thought I was being brought in to be fired; and two, I thought they were gonna let me down, you know, like, ‘Listen, Paul, we love you, but…’ And instead what he did was pitch this idea for a sort of six-hour movie that I would never in a million years — which is why he’s the one earning the really big bucks — have thought of. And it’s so avant-garde and weird and messed up and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory. But the place that it starts is so odd.”

“We can confidently say it is [a sitcom].” Bettany added in another interview. “That’s how it begins and it moves into more familiar epic territory later. But it’s absolutely a mash-up of sitcoms.”

Beyond that, we know that WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch will team-up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series will feature Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel’s good friend Maria Rambeau; Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, the FBI Agent from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, the character from the Thor films; and, perhaps most exciting of all, Kathryn Hahn, playing a “nosy neighbor.”

Loki

Finally, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) got the smallest tease in this quick Super Bowl promo. And it looks like he’s imprisoned somewhere. Perhaps the series will have the god of mischief recounting his adventures through time after being captured. But exactly where he’s being held and how he got there are questions that the series will hopefully answer.