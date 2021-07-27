The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get animated with a twist on Disney+. The upcoming series Marvel’s What If…? will bring back many of the beloved characters from the past decade of Marvel movies, but we’ll see their stories play out in a completely different way, such as T’Challa becoming Star-Lord, Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain, Spider-Man becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, and more. And soon, we’ll see them alongside the characters of Marvel’s live-action shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki with the release of Marvel Disney+ LEGO minifigures blind bags.

Marvel Disney+ LEGO Minifigures Blind Bags

Starting this fall, you’ll be able to try your luck at snagging your favorite Marvel Studios characters from Disney+ in LEGO minifigures blind bags. If you’re not familiar, these are individual LEGO minifigures that you can buy, but you don’t know who you’re getting until you open it (or unless you can carefully feel around the bag and figure out which character is inside by the touch of your fingers).

In this Marvel Studios Disney+ wave of LEGO minifigures, you can get your hands on Scarlet Witch, White Vision and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, Sam Wilson as Captain America and Bucky Barnes from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki and Sylvie from the God of Mischief’s self-titled series. Loki and Sylvie even come with little versions of Frog Thor and Alligator Loki respectively

The rest of the figures come from Marvel’s What If…? animated series. There’s T’Challa decked out as Star-Lord, Peggy Carter suited up as Captain Britain with the Tesseract, a zombie version of Captain America, the Sorcerer Supreme version of Spider-Man, and the armored up version of Gamora.

These will all make great additions to your LEGO collection, and it’s nice that fans don’t have to buy an entire LEGO set in order to get their hands on these minfigures. Then again, each of them cost $5.99, so if you’re going to get all 12 of them, that will cost you close to $72, and that’s about as much as a decent-sized LEGO set.

The Marvel Disney+ LEGO Minifigures Blind Bags will be available on October 1.