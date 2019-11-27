Martin Scorsese can’t stop, won’t stop. He just delivered The Irishman, one of his best films, and he’s also working on Killers of the Flower Moon. You’d think he might want to take a break, but no – he’s already got something else lined-up: a new documentary. The doc is about the 1970s New York City music scene, and while more specific details aren’t known, Scorsese has a proven track record with music documentaries.

According to Variety, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer‘s Imagine Entertainment are teaming with Martin Scorsese for this new music documentary. Imagine has been building up a library of docs, and they currently have a first-look deal with Apple TV+ – which means the Scorsese doc could end up there, although no distributor has been finalized yet. There are several doc projects in the works over at Imagine, but this is the big one:

A return to the doc space for Scorsese, currently on the awards circuit with Netflix’s “The Irishman.” The legendary director is headed to familiar turf: the 1970s New York music scene. Scorsese and Mick Jagger were creators on “Vinyl,” a scripted HBO series about the era. Plot details are under wraps, and Imagine is negotiating with a distributor.

Not only does Scorsese have Vinyl to his name, he also has a wealth of music documentaries, including The Last Waltz, No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, Shine a Light, and Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.

Meanwhile, Scorsese is also at work on Killers of the Flower Moon, a film adaptation of the book by David Grann. Scorsese is producing with frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, and DiCaprio is rumored to be starring in the film alongside another Scorsese collaborator, Robert De Niro. Scorsese also has some sort of secret project sitting around, just waiting for release.

In 2018, Sharon Stone, while appearing on Marc Maron’s podcast, said that she has a supporting role in a Scorsese movie that had wrapped photography “a couple of years ago.” Meryl Streep is also reportedly in the film, and it’s likely to end up on Netflix at some point. Beyond that, we don’t know much about it. Apparently Scorsese has been slowly editing the film while working on other projects, thus the delay in release.