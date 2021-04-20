Martin Scorsese‘s next feature film has begun production. Killers of the Flower Moon has officially started principal photography, according to the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) and Apple Original Films, the latter of which is producing the project to debut on its streaming platform Apple TV+.

Martin Scorsese’s follow-up to The Irishman began filming in Oklahoma on April 19, the filmmaker announced. Scorsese said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma. To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is a mystery drama based on the true story and book by David Grann, which chronicles a series of murders among the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. The string of crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror and sparked the creation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The film, budgeted at a hefty $200 million, stars Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro. Tatanka Means (I Know This Much is True), Michael Abbott Jr (The Death of Dick Long), Pat Healy (Bad Education), and Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies) have all signed on as well in supporting roles.

DiCaprio was initially set to play Tom White, the agent tasked with investigating the murders, but later chose to take on the more morally grey character Ernest Burkhart instead, leading Scorsese to bring in Jesse Plemons for the Tom White role. Robert DeNiro is playing DiCaprio’s uncle, while Lily Gladstone is playing DiCaprio’s wife Mollie Burkhart. Other cast members include William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.