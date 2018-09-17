Remember Marry Poppins? She’s back, in sequel form. Mary Poppins Returns resurrects everyone’s favorite supernatural nanny, with Emily Blunt taking over for Julie Andrews. The film finds Mary back to help the next generation of the Banks family, and yes, it looks whimsical as hell. Watch the Marry Poppins Returns trailer below.

Mary Poppins Returns Trailer

Well, heck – this looks charming! I’m not the biggest Rob Marshall fan (his Into the Woods adaptation was bad, folks), but he may have found the right material with Mary Poppins Returns. The footage here is colorful and fun, and there’s a considerable effort to recreate the look of the animated sequences from the original Mary Poppins. You take all that, and throw in Emily Blunt, you got a stew going…a stew full of whimsy and magic.

Marshall directs a script from David Magee, with a screen story by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca. The film also features a musical score by Marc Shaiman, with all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

Emily Blunt, who is great in almost everything, is joined by a pretty killer cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame, as “Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London”; Paddington himself, Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks’ housekeeper Ellen; Angela Lansbury (!) playing someone named the Balloon Lady (?); Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary Poppins’ cousin, Topsy. Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson play the Banks’ children.

As an added bonus, Dick Van Dyke, who appeared in the original film, is back as well, playing Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character. Will he be using that terrible cockney accent again? I sure hope so.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters on December 19, 2018.