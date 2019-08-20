Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are bringing “he said, she said” to a whole new level in Noah Baumbach‘s upcoming drama film Marriage Story. The two actors star as a husband and wife whose marriage slowly disintegrates until they decide to divorce — but the Netflix film offers a new twist on this sadly familiar story. At least, the trailers do: Two separate trailers titled “What I Love About Nicole” and “What I Love About Charlie” offer Johansson and Driver’s differing perspectives, from falling in love to falling out of love. Watch the Marriage Story trailers below.

Marriage Story Trailers

Many a break-up movie focuses on the pain of the separation, but Marriage Story focuses on the love from which Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie’s (Driver) relationship began. In the two complimentary teasers, both set to the melancholy tune of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” — “Nicole” to Otis Redding’s original version, “Charlie” to the Cat Power Cover — Nicole and Charlie list the reasons they love each other, before their warm declarations begin to give way to tinges of disappointment and regret. It all plays out in Baumbach’s trademark subtle fashion, with Johansson and Driver delivering what looks to be fantastically nuanced performances. I wonder if the film will play out in the way of these two trailers, which would certainly be a little more experimental than the naturalistic Baumbach is known for.

“Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown,” Baumbach said in a press release. “With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth.”

It’s no wonder that Netflix is showing Marriage Story off at the festival circuit (the film is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month) and positioning the film for an awards-season theatrical release. Marriage Story is also set to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and at New York Film Festival later this year.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly, and Mark O’Brien.

Here is the synopsis to Marriage Story:

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta co-star.

Marriage Story hits select theaters and Netflix this fall.