Writer and director Noah Baumbach is no stranger to dysfunctional relationships, having been behind the scripts and camera for movies like The Squid and the Whale and While We’re Young. But now he’s back with Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and some critics are calling his best work as a director yet. The film follows a couple as their marriage disintegrates and distance comes between them, both figuratively and literally. Watch the new Marriage Story trailer for more.

Marriage Story Trailer

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson look to deliver powerhouse performances in this drama, which will surely tug at your heartstrings. However, it doesn’t look like it will be the kind of movie that couples will want to see for a date night. Whenever I see movies like this, I can’t help but wonder how many fights start simply because of watching a fictional couple authentically struggle through similar troubles. Our own Chris Evangelista caught the movie when it played at the Toronto International Film Festival, and his review echoes those sentiments. He wrote:

“The constantly fluctuating emotional states of the characters require Baumbach to balance a tricky level of both heartwrenching drama and laugh-out-loud comedy, causing Marrige Story to be both funny and bleak. This is a sort of horror movie for couples – an illustration of how quickly your once-normal relationship can explode before your eyes.”

In his full review, you’ll find more than enough praise for the film, especially the lead performances from Driver and Johansson. Plenty of other critics have agreed since the movie is currently sitting with a 98% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The rest of the cast includes Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly, and Mark O’Brien filling in some smaller parts.

Here’s the description of the film from the Toronto International Film Festival: Writer-director Noah Baumbach digs deep into divorce with Marriage Story. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson deliver some of their richest work as a couple whose once enviable union crumbles under the weight of mounting resentments and divergent needs. Charlie (Driver) is a playwright who wants to stay in New York. Nicole (Johansson) is an actor who’s landed a coveted television role that requires her to relocate to Los Angeles. Their geographical dispute tests an already strained relationship. As Marriage Story begins, the couple’s divorce is already underway, with each enlisting legal squads deploying various tactics. Yet Baumbach’s elegant narrative goes back and forth through time, showing how Charlie and Nicole fell in love and built a life together alongside a detailed, blow-by-blow chronicle of their marital dismantling.

Marriage Story hits select theaters on November 6, 2019, followed by a release on Netflix on December 6.