With the new Child’s Play this summer (watch the teaser trailer), we get an all new Chucky. This time the doll is said to turn towards the sinister side thanks to advanced artificial intelligence inside a new doll for a contemporary audience. Since we’re getting a whole new Chucky, it only makes sense that the doll who turns into a murderous force of nature gets a new voice. Today Orion Pictures and MGM announced Star Wars saga legend and beloved voice actor Mark Hamill will bring the evil doll to life.

Mark Hamill Voicing Chucky in Child’s Play

"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend…"?

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky ? @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019

Mark Hamill made the announcement on Twitter and Orion Pictures followed up with an official press release. Hamill didn’t give us a taste of what he’ll bring to the table as the new Chucky, but he did give quite a sinister look at the end of the video announcement.

Anyone who is familiar with Mark Hamil’s work outside of Star Wars will tell you that you couldn’t ask for a better voice actor to bring Chucky to life. Hamill previously brought The Joker to life in Batman: The Animated Series (and several other Batman projects), and many fans think he’s the best iteration of the DC Comics villain.

Here’s a showcase of the many voices Mark Hamill has done in animation over the years:

Also starring in Child’s Play is Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), who gives her son a new Buddi doll for his birthday, unaware that this doll is about to bring hell into their lives. Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry also star in this reimagining of the horror classic from 1988, which could kick off a whole new franchise of toy-based terror.

Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) will direct with a script from Tyler Burton Smith (Sleeping Dogs video game). David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are producing through their KatzSmith production banner, fresh off their remake of Stephen King’s IT. Katzenberg couldn’t be more thrilled about Hamill’s involvement in the remake:

“We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character. Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he’s approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment.”

Here’s hoping the movie around him uses his voice to its full potential. We’ll find out when Child’s Play opens June 21, 2019.