Whether you like it or not, the remake of Child’s Play is bringing a new version of Chucky to the big screen. Making the prospect of the horror redux a little more palatable is the fact that Star Wars icon Mark Hamill is using his versatile voice to bring the serial killing doll to life. However, it wasn’t easy for the actor to tackle such a revered and beloved character who was already brought to life to fantastically by Brad Dourif. In fact, Mark Hamill was intimidated nearly as much as when he landed the role of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Mark Hamill voicing Chucky is easily the biggest draw of the Child’s Play remake from director Lars Klevberg, so how did he come to voice the character, and what drew him to the project? Hamill explained to Den of Geek:

“I got a letter from Lars. He already laid out his vision for the film, before I read it. And then they sent me this script and I thought the crucial element that was different from the original, which I love — I’m a huge fan of Brad’s (Dourif, the original voice of Chucky) interpretation — Chucky has a different origin. So it’s not the soul of a serial killer, but someone deliberately goes in and alters his operating system and takes off the safety measures.”

The change in origin is likely what has some fans skeptical of how this version of Child’s Play will turn out. But changing the formula a bit is exactly what remakes need to do in order to be relevant. Otherwise what’s the point of remaking a movie? But beyond that, Hamill still felt intimidated about bringing Chucky to life for a new generation. He said:

“I felt intimidation like I hadn’t felt since I did the Joker….I didn’t feel that kind of intimidation until it sunk in that I was doing this. I love Brad. It’s a great responsibility, so I’m anxious to see how people react because it’s not the Chucky that we all know from before.”