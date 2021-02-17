Kate Winslet adopts a PA accent for Mare of Easttown, a new HBO limited series that finds the actress playing a small-town detective suddenly thrust into the spotlight to solve a murder. And the spotlight is the last place she wants to be, as Winslet’s character has spent most of her adult life trying to shrug off her past. The series also features Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, and Guy Pearce. Watch the Mare of Easttown trailer below.

Mare of Easttown Trailer

Let’s get this out of the way: Mare of Easttown is a bad title. It sounds clunky as hell, and I sure wish someone, somewhere had realized that before they went ahead. But lousy title aside, this is a solid trailer. It doesn’t exactly look like something completely new, but that’s okay. Kate Winslet playing a miserable small-town detective is interesting enough to catch my attention. I also like how Winslet is leaning into the PA accent here. Will she say “Yinz“? We can only hope!

In Mare of Easttown, Winslet is “Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.” What follows is “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.” This trailer is just vague enough to keep you guessing, and it’s clear that this isn’t going to be an open-and-shut case for Ms. Mare of Easttown.

In addition to Winslet, the series also features Julianne Nicholson Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend since childhood; Jean Smart as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor; Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; David Denman as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle as Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett as John Ross, Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart; and Neal Huff as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

The seven-part series hails from creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer Brad Ingelsby, with Craig Zobel directing. Look for Mare of Easttown on HBO on Sunday, April 18, 2021. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.