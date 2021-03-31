Kate Winslet is a one-time high school basketball star turned miserable local police detective in Mare of Easttown, a new HBO series premiering in April. Winslet’s weary, broken cop Mare Sheehan gets tangled up in a murder mystery that unfolds while her own life is coming apart around her. In addition to Winslet, the series features Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Jean Smart, and more. Watch the Mare of Easttown trailer below.

Mare of Easttown Trailer

I’m excited for Mare of Easttown, which has a great cast and, now, a pretty good trailer! That said, I sure wish someone, somewhere, had suggested a better title. It just sounds…off. It makes me think of Eastbound and Down, and the use of “Mare” just immediately makes me picture a horse, and I’m pretty neither of those things are what the showrunners of Mare of Easttown were going for. Even just simply calling it Easttown would’ve been better.

But I digress. In Mare of Easttown, Winslet is Mare Sheehan, “a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.” The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend Lori; Jean Smart as Mare’s mother, Helen; Angourie Rice as Siobhan, Mare’s daughter; Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, a county detective who gets brought in to help with the cast; Guy Pearce as Richard, a local professor; David Denman as Frank, Mare’s ex-husband; Joe Tippett as John, Lori’s husband; Cailee Spaeny as Erin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; John Douglas Thompson as Mare’s boss Chief Carter; Patrick Murney as Kenny, Erin’s father; James McArdle as Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon as Carrie, Drew’s mother; and Neal Huff as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings. The cast also includes Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, and Madeleine Weinstein.

Craig Zobel (The Leftovers) directs all seven episodes of the limited series, which was created by Brad Ingelsby. Here’s a breakdown of the first five episodes, and when they air.

Episode 1: “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Series premiere. After answering a call about a neighborhood prowler, Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) shoulders her chief’s directive to revive an unsolved missing person’s case amid increased community pressure. Later, while her loved ones celebrate her ex-husband Frank’s (David Denman) engagement, Mare attends a celebration for her legendary high school basketball win and connects with Richard (Guy Pearce), a professor who’s new in town.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 2: “Fathers”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Mare (Kate Winslet) visits a grisly murder scene before informing the victim’s enraged father. As a video from the night of the crime surfaces, Mare questions suspects in the case and gives an icy welcome to County Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), who’s been called in to assist. Later, Mare bumps heads with locals and airs concerns about her grandson Drew (Izzy King) in light of her late son’s mental health struggles.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 3: “Enter Number Two”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Mare (Kate Winslet) and Colin (Evan Peters) parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect. After lashing out at Helen (Jean Smart) about a possible custody fight over Drew (Izzy King), Mare receives some unprompted advice from Richard (Guy Pearce) on how to move forward with Carrie (Sosie Bacon). Later, Kenny (Patrick Murney) and Mare face the consequences of their misguided attempts to protect their families.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 4: “Poor Sisyphus”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With Mare (Kate Winslet) forced to take a backseat on the case, Colin (Evan Peters) presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish. Meanwhile, an anonymous call gives Dawn (Enid Graham) hope that Katie might still be alive.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 5: “Illusions”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

In her mandated therapy, Mare (Kate Winslet) opens up about her family’s history with mental health struggles. Meanwhile, Lori (Julianne Nicholson) tries to get to the bottom of her son’s outburst at school, and later, Mare meets with a semi-retired source to help find a possible connection to her three cases.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.