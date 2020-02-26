Marc Maron brings his own brand of “everything is terrible” comedy to his latest stand-up special, Marc Maron: End Times Fun. As you can probably surmise from the title, Maron is going to be touching on the doom and gloom of our current era, where everything constantly feels like it’s on fire and/or underwater. That may not sound like a recipe for comedy, but Maron is a pro, so he’s got this. Watch the Marc Maron: End Times Fun trailer below.

Marc Maron End Times Fun Trailer

Marc Maron has a very unique style of comedy. It’s all in his delivery, which is both nonchalant and cutting. His jokes don’t really sound like jokes, and while this isn’t a style that works for everyone, he’s able to pull it off, and find ways to make absolute misery sound funny. And he’s at it again with End Times Fun, his third stand-up special with Netflix. Here’s a synopsis:

The end is near in Marc Maron’s newest Netflix original stand-up special, End Times Fun. In his signature style of raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy, Marc touches on trying to ‘stay woke,’ the importance of taking Turmeric, life before cell phones, and vaccinating children against measles, mumps and Marvel movie fans.

Making fun of Marvel movie fans, you say? I’m sure that’ll go over well on Twitter dot com.

As a certified curmudgeon myself, I always look forward to Maron’s somewhat bleak outlook, while also realizing it’s not for everyone. But hey, I’ll give it a shot. Maron has kept busy since his last stand-up special, 2017’s Too Real. He has his popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron, he’s a regular on Netflix’s GLOW, and of course, he recently appeared in Joker for about ten seconds (seriously, that movie needed more Marc Maron). He’s also set to appear in two different musician biopics – Stardust, which is about David Bowie, and Respect, which focuses on Aretha Franklin.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun will launch globally on Netflix on March 10, 2020.