Mank is now on Netflix, and the streaming service decided to release one last trailer to seal the deal. This final Mank trailer is appropriately old-timey, cut like the type of trailers for Hollywood’s yesterday. It also comes with plenty of gushing pull-quotes to remind you that this is a prestige picture over at Netflix. Watch the latest, and final, Mank trailer below.

Mank Trailer

Happy Mank day, everyone! In David Fincher‘s new Netflix movie, Gary Oldman plays Herman J. Mankiewicz, the co-writer of Citizen Kane. Although to hear Mank tell it, he’s the only writer. Fincher’s film, which comes from a script by his late father Jack Fincher, fully embraces Pauline Kael’s discredited theory that Mankiewicz wrote Citizen Kane all on his own, and that Orson Welles didn’t type up a single word.

Multiple historians – and Welles himself – have stated that that’s simply not true. To be clear: Mankiewicz did do a lot of work on the script, and he did work on a draft completely on his own. But Welles wrote drafts, too. And the two men hashed out the idea for the film together. As film historian Robert L. Carringer wrote:

“Herman Mankiewicz’s principal contribution to the Citizen Kane script was made in the early stages at Victorville. The Victorville scripts elaborated the plot logic and laid down the overall story contours, established the main characters, and provided numerous scenes and lines that would eventually appear in one form or another in the film. . . . Work [had] scarcely begun on the most glaring problem in the material, making Kane into an authentic dramatic portrait. . . . In the eight weeks between the time the Victorville material passed into Welles’s hands and the final draft was completed, the Citizen Kane script was transformed, principally by him, from a solid basis for a story into an authentic plan for a masterpiece.”

Does Mank‘s subversion of history make it a bad movie? No. Not in my opinion, at least. Think of it as a fantasy, not history, and you’ll do just fine. The film is less about telling the real story and more about painting a portrait of a difficult artist, something Fincher no doubt can relate to. Oldman’s Mank is willing to blow up his own life and alienate everyone around him all in the name of creating his masterpiece.

This final trailer is fun, and does a good job of playing up the old school techniques Fincher used to create his film. Hear how the audio sounds in this trailer – kind of strange and echoey? That’s how it sounds in the film itself, designed to sound as if you’re hearing it echoing off the walls of a big, old movie palace. It’s one of several neat tricks Fincher has up his sleeve.

Mank is now playing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix.