At long last, we know when the new movie by David Fincher will arrive. Mank, Fincher’s movie about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, will roll out in select theaters in November (assuming theaters are still open by then) before hitting Netflix in December. Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz, leading a cast that includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, Tuppence Middleton, and more.

Collider is reporting that the Mank release date is set for December 4, 2020 on Netflix. The movie will also open in select theaters in November, although we don’t have a specific date for that one yet (probably because no one knows if movie theaters will still be open in November at the rate things are going). At one point it was reported that the movie would arrive in October, but it’s likely that Netflix didn’t want their October to be too crowded since they also have The Trial of the Chicago 7 arriving this month.

Mank is Fincher’s first feature film since 2014’s Gone Girl, and has him shooting the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz in black and white. In the pic, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.”

Gary Oldman is Mankiewicz while Tom Burke plays Welles. The rest of the cast includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, Tom Pelphrey as Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz, Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer, Craig Robert Young as Charlie Chaplin, Sebastian Faure as Clark Gable, Michelle Twarowska as Joan Crawford, Scarlet Cummings as Bette Davis, Natalie Denise Sperl as Greta Garbo, Trevor Wooldridge as Darryl F. Zanuck, Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg, and Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick.

The script for Mank was penned by Fincher’s father Jack Fincher, making this something of a passion project. This story was covered before in the pretty good HBO movie RKO 281, released in 1999 and starring Liev Schreiber as Orson Welles and John Malkovich as Herman J. Mankiewicz. But the prospect of having a similar story handled by Fincher is just too exciting to ignore. Fingers crossed we get a trailer soon.