Waxwork Records is releasing the soundtrack to Michael Mann‘s cult classic Manhunter on vinyl, and we have an exclusive look at the release. Available for the very first time in any format, the soundtrack is loaded with ’80s synth and moody atmosphere. More info on the Manhunter vinyl release below.

While Silence of the Lambs may be the most famous Hannibal Lecter film, the cannibal psychiatrist first graced the silver screen in 1986’s Manhunter. Michael Mann helmed the first Lecter story, where the character (whose name is inexplicably spelled as “Lecktor”) was played by Brian Cox. Mann adapted Thomas Harris’ first Lecter novel Red Dragon into a film loaded with a moody, ever-changing tinted color palette, William Petersen chewing gum while talking to himself, and of course, a period-appropriate synth cues – along with a diegetic soundtrack, including a highly memorable use of Iron Butterfly’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.

Manhunter In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

Mann teamed with the 1970s band The Reds to create the score, and the results are remarkable and haunting. It’s not the dreamy type of synth work that’s so prevalent on the soundtrack for Mann’s Thief (scored by Tangerine Dream). Instead, it’s intense, weird and disturbing music – fitting for the film in question. Believe it or not, the full score and soundtrack for Manhunter has never been available in any format. Waxwork Records is about to change all that with their vinyl release. The soundtrack and film score “have been re-mastered and prepped as one of Waxwork’s highest quality and ambitious vinyl offerings to date.” Here are the full details on the release.

Waxwork’s new vinyl release of Manhunter includes the complete original soundtrack including the famous closing track In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida by Iron Butterfly. Bonus tracks include Jogger’s Stakeout by The Reds. For the very first time, the tracks Freeze by Klaus Schulze and Seiun / Hikari No Sono by Kitaro make their appearance on a Manhunter album release. These two thematic, synth driven cues are featured prominently in the film, however have never been released on vinyl in conjunction with Manhunter until now. All tracks have been re-mastered for vinyl. Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music features deluxe packaging, die-cut gatefold jackets, shattered mirror board inner sleeves, 180 gram colored vinyl, and and all new artwork by Midnight Maurader. Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music

2xLP 180 Gram “Red Dragon” colored vinyl

Die-Cut Old Style Gatefold Jackets

Shattered Mirror Reflective Inner Sleeve

Artwork By Midnight Marauder

The Complete Soundtrack and Film Score Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music

2xLP 180 Gram “Captiva Blue” colored vinyl

Die-Cut Old Style Gatefold Jackets

Shattered Mirror Reflective Inner Sleeve

Artwork By Midnight Marauder

The Complete Soundtrack and Film Score

Peep the art and discs for the release below.

The Manhunter vinyl is available through Waxwork Records July 27.