Last year, Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell hit theaters and became mired in controversy for the way it depicted a journalist, played by Olivia Wilde. While the film didn’t do very well at the box office, it did receive some praise – and even earned co-star Kathy Bates an Oscar nomination. Now, the series Manhunt will also take a crack at the Richard Jewell story with Manhunt: Deadly Games. While the Eastwood film kept its focus primarily on Jewell, Deadly Games is expanding its reach and focus. Watch the Manhunt: Deadly Games trailer below.

Manhunt Deadly Games Trailer

In case you don’t know the story of Richard Jewell and didn’t catch the Clint Eastwood movie, here’s the basic gist: Richard Jewell was a security guard at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He discovered pipe bombs in a duffle bag and cleared the area just before they exploded. The bomb injured 111 people and killed one, but the outcome could’ve been a lot worse had Jewell not discovered the bomb. Unfortunately for Jewell, the FBI, and then members of the press, were quick to assume he had planted the bomb himself, and the attention quickly ruined his reputation.

Manhunt: Deadly Games is telling this story – but it’s also going further. Eastwood’s movie didn’t really devote much time to the real bomber – Eric Rudolph. Deadly Games does, with Jack Huston playing Rudolph. And the series is as much about the hunt for him as it is the incident involving Jewell. Here’s the synopsis:

MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil—the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park Bomber—and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell in its wake. With their legacies on the line and divisions within communities stoked, investigators must choose what is most important to defend—their reputations or the truth.

This is the second season of the Manhunt show, which is described as a “true crime anthology series takes a deep dive into the dark, twisted minds of terrorists and follows the brave souls who hunt them down.” The first season focused on the Unabomber.

Cameron Britton, so memorable as Ed Kemper on Mindhunter, plays Jewell here. Other cast members include Gethin Anthony as Jack Brennan, Carla Gugino as Kathy Scruggs, Arliss Howard as Earl Embry, Kelly Jenrette as Stacey Knox, and Judith Light as Bobi Jewell. The series arrives on February 3. All ten episodes of the one-hour anthology series will drop ad-free exclusively on Spectrum’s On Demand platform.