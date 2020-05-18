It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s another online watch party. But this one will surely rally some of the most vocal people online. Zack Snyder is hosting a Man of Steel watch party on Vero to “celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope.” The director will be doing live commentary and answering audience questions submitted online.

Online watch parties of beloved comic book movies have become the event du jour during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with James Gunn adding live Twitter commentary to Guardians of the Galaxy and Taika Waititi dishing details about the next Thor during an Instagram watch party for Thor: Ragnarok. Now Zack Snyder is joining the watch party train with an upcoming Man of Steel watch party. Snyder will be hosting the watch party on Vero, the social media platform that only Snyder uses, where he will make live commentary and answer audience questions.

“Many of us are struggling during this difficult time,” Snyder wrote on Twitter in his announcement of the watch party. “Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope.”

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 18, 2020

Already the replies to Snyder’s tweet has dozens of questions about the director’s infamous “Snyder Cut” of Justice League and not Man of Steel. But considering the filmmaker’s cryptic references to his version of the 2017 that Joss Whedon boarded to finish directing, it’s likely that Snyder will tease this mythic cut even more during the online watch party. Other directors like Gunn and Waititi have used watch parties to reveal trivia about the film and tease future projects as well.

It’s a shame that the Man of Steel watch party will likely end up being overtaken by Snyder Cut conversations, as Man of Steel actually holds up best among Snyder’s DC films. Snyder’s framing of Henry Cavill’s Superman as a Jesus figure was a bit on the nose and the grim depiction of the superhero was out of step with the beloved comic book character, but the film’s ambition is admirable. For those who haven’t seen Man of Steel in a while, here’s the synopsis:

With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race by sending their infant son to Earth. The child’s spacecraft lands at the farm of Jonathan (Kevin Costner) and Martha (Diane Lane) Kent, who name him Clark and raise him as their own son. Though his extraordinary abilities have led to the adult Clark (Henry Cavill) living on the fringe of society, he finds he must become a hero to save those he loves from a dire threat.

Snyder’s Man of Steel watch party will be held on Vero on May 20, 2020 at 8 A.M. PST.