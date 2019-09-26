When we last checked in on the progress of director James Wan‘s secret horror movie, it had just found its cast and was seemingly operating under the title of Silvercup. But now the movie is officially underway, and to mark the first day of filming, Wan shared the film’s real title: Malignant. Find out everything we know about Wan’s latest return to the horror genre below.



Wan took to Instagram to share the logo and title of his new movie, and to share his excitement about the film with the world:

Details about the project are still being kept under wraps, but we know Wan wrote the story with Ingrid Bisu, a writer and actress who appeared in The Conjuring spin-off movie The Nun, and that it will tackle a “slice of horror Wan hasn’t yet explored,” which leaves us reeling at the thought of what type of story he could be telling this time around. Annabelle Wallis, who worked with Wan on Annabelle and recently starred alongside Tom Cruise in The Mummy, has been cast as Malignant’s female lead, while up-and-coming British actor George Young (Containment) is the male lead. But unfortunately, details about their characters are still hard to come by.

Before directing Aquaman, the highest-grossing film of the DC Extended Universe, the Australian filmmaker got his start in the horror genre with films like Saw and Dead Silence. He’s largely stayed in the horror space, directing two Insidious movies, producing The Conjuring Universe films while directing two of those as well, and occasionally slipping out of the horror realm to tackle big movies like Furious 7 and the aforementioned DC Comics movie. Some fans were concerned that he may have left horror behind, but he told /Film he wanted to return to it:

“I will. That’s a promise. I will get back to it at some point. I mean, even Sam Raimi did right? After Spider-Man he went back, and did [Drag Me To Hell]. That was so much fun. So, yeah, but I gotta find the right project, because I think when I go back to horror, that’ll be quite a spotlight on it, so I just wanna make sure that it’s something I really dig.”

Looks like he’s found it in Malignant, and we can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.