Angelina Jolie is back in black for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the 2014 box office hit Maleficent. But there’s a reason for her sudden heel turn after the famous Disney villainess had seemingly turned over a new leaf in the revisionist take on Sleeping Beauty. Find out why in the new Maleficent Mistress of Evil trailer below.

Maleficent Mistress of Evil Trailer

It turns out that Maleficent’s reason for waging war against Michelle Pfeiffer and betraying her beloved goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is because she’s an…overbearing mother? There is probably a little more to that, but the new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil shows that Jolie’s titular fairy has trouble letting go of her goddaughter as Aurora’s impending nuptials to Prince Phillip (recast with Harris Dickinson from Maleficent‘s Brenton Thwaites) loom closer. It all culminates in a disastrous banquet, in which Maleficent declares that the union is off after Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith unsubtly suggests that Maleficent is no longer needed in Aurora’s life. It’s a bit of a small reason for Maleficent to declare war against the Kingdom of Ulstead, but she’s not particularly known for her cool head. But the appearance of Chiwetel Ejiofor at the end of the trailer suggests there’s more to this story, as a whole society of hidden fairies reveal themselves to Maleficent.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Ronning and also stars Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Here is the official synopsis for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil:

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters October 18, 2019.