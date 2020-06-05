It was only a matter of time before Russia got in on the superhero movie market. Major Grom: Plague Doctor is the latest caped crusader to enter the ever-crowded comic book movie field, based on the cult Russian comic book series published by Bubble Comics. Watch the Major Grom: Plague Doctor trailer below.

Major Grom Plague Doctor Trailer

Filmed in St. Petersburg, Major Grom: Plague Doctor follows a police officer who pursues a mysterious masked vigilante calling himself The Plague Doctor. A proponent of “justice,” The Plague Doctor goes around violently killing wealthy criminals who have gamed the criminal justice system, leading to mass chaos and riots across the city. Think V for Vendetta meets Batman meets a particularly creepy Halloween costume of, well, a plague doctor.

Though it is stylish and sleek, Major Grom: Plague Doctor has a distinct B-movie feel to it, though Bubble Studios isn’t pinching pennies for this film; budgeted at $10 million, Major Grom: Plague Doctor is due to get a wide studio release in Russia next year.

Oleg Trofim (Ice) directs the film based on the cult Russian comic book series published by Bubble Comics with director of photography Maxim Zhukov (Sputnik). Bubble Studios is currently handling international sales and will be discussing the project next week during Russia’s virtual content market.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor stars Tikhon Zhiznevskiy and Lyubov Aksenova. Bubble Studios have produced in association with Kinopoisk HD. Lead producers are Artyom Gabrelyanov, Michael Kitaev, Olga Filipuk, and Roman Kotkov. The film is in post-production, being one of the lucky productions to have wrapped just before the coronavirus lockdown.

Here is the synopsis for Major Grom: Plague Doctor:

Police Major Igor Grom is known throughout St. Petersburg for his penetrative character and irreconcilable attitude towards criminals of all stripes. But everything changes dramatically with the appearance of a person in the mask of the Plague Doctor.

No domestic or international release date has been set yet for Major Grom: Plague Doctor.