Those darn kids these days, with their smartphones and Snapchats and, uh, LiveJournals! When will they stop looking at the screen and see the big picture? I don’t know, but in the meantime, here’s Mainstream, a very loud-seeming movie from director Gia Coppola. Stranger Things breakout Maya Hawke plays a young woman hoping for internet stardom, and she soon gets her wish when she teams up with a mysterious weirdo played by Andrew Garfield. But fame corrupts, as the saying goes, and online celebrity might not be all it’s cracked up to be. Watch the Mainstream trailer below.

Mainstream Trailer

Mainstream has been playing the festival circuit, having made its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. The reaction has been…not great – it’s currently sitting at a rotten 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. But soon viewers will have a chance to see this thing for themselves as Mainstream heads to theaters and VOD May 7, 2021.

In Mainstream, “a young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.” Based on this trailer, Mainstream is going to be…a lot. It looks like a loud, exhausting movie, and watching the trailer just made me feel approximately 150 years old. But hey, Andrew Garfield looks like he’s having a lot of fun here. In addition to Hawke and Garfield, Mainstream also features Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Alexa Demie, Johnny Knoxville, and Jake Paul.

Director Gia Coppola previously said that Elia Kazan’s A Face In The Crowd, about a grifter who gets drunk with fame, served as an inspiration for Mainstream. “I connected with it from a female point of view like losing your instincts and morals and getting overshadowed because you want to be loved and to love…Then you put that with someone and the dangers that can come along with that,” she told Deadline. In a separate interview, she added: “It took 7 years to get this movie off the ground; when I wrote it I didn’t realize how different and complicated it seems to people, in the film industry if you are not a genre it’s hard to make it; it’s a unique, weird and different film so it took a long time to get financing and that kept falling through but I always believed that the movie kind of tells you when it’s ready and that the right people are all in place.”