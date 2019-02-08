The other day we talked about how no one seems to want to direct James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Brian Thomas wrote in with a suggestion “

Greg M from Australia writes in “Love the show, have been listening for around a year now. I find the knowledge and enthusiasm displayed by you and the team really inspiring. Keeps me motivated to continue working on my own scripts, and reminds me that the world of cinema is more rewarding the closer you look. Which brings me to my question.

. One recent example is that only one cinema here showed ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot’, and then only for about a week. And that is NOT an underground movie. That is not some festival film that “no one cares about”.

I know there’s no magic bullet solution but there has to be a way to see the films the cinemas won’t show. Are there any industry tips or tricks you can share? I’d prefer to do it legally also – I have cinephile friends that just pirate movies they can’t see elsewhere, but that sucks for everyone really. Please help me, it’s fucking absurd that these things get made and then no one gets to watch them.”