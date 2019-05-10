Michael from KC writes in, “Hey Peter and Co.! Appreciate all the excellent conversations across the /Film family and guests digging into “Avengers: Endgame”. I have thoughts. Apologies for the length. As we see with both the comics source material and many superhero films from most non-Feige entities, these stories have traditionally been treated as “good enough is good enough”. (Recall a WB hack’s comment that it didn’t matter whether a Batman script was good or not, as global box office will support any Batman flick regardless of quality.) Whether due to the strict deadlines involved or the original target audience, comic book stories from the past are largely forgettable, paint by numbers, or flat-out bad. That is to say, there’s rarely been an incentive for “superhero” stories to elevate beyond simple tales of good overcoming evil in funny costumes. None of these movies has any real right to be as good as many of them are. And due to their outsized box office representation, the responsibility that these films have both been assigned and actively taken on has roped in themes ranging from racism and gender equality to corporate greed and entitlement. There is the cynical point of view that says they might include those “deep” elements just to have the facade of being more than popcorn fluff, but if those socially aware aspects were the only key to hit movies, everyone would be making billion dollar movies. Maybe there’s something to a superhero candy coating makes the messaging medicine easier to go down? But then, hasn’t that been the format of all of our myths? I understand how the “non-true believers” have had to suffer enough borderline worship of the MCU as quasi-religious works, but lessons disguised as fun engaging stories has always been humanity’s way. I’ve been super fascinated by how it seems that from a film criticism perspective the MCU defies easy classification, dissection, and critique. I think that in the future, it’s likely we will look back at this run of films as not only genre-defying, but medium-defying beyond the current “it’s just movies as TV episodes” that is a relatable way to approach the MCU. But TV shows usually have tons of extraneous filler, and leave few dots for the viewer to connect. The MCU proudly skips “entire missing movies” like Wanda and Vision’s life between “Civil War” and “Infinity War” or Bruce Banner’s shocking transformation that occurs off-screen during the five year gap of “Endgame”. Similarly, viewers fed a steady diet of comic books will also bump up against the lack of connective tissue that aging actors, contracts, and millions of CGI render hours cannot accommodate. So there’s no simple “in” for an approach grounded in other traditional serialized storytelling: television, comics, or film. It’s not to say the MCU films are so genius they transcend our rational minds, but I do feel the critic community just doesn’t quite have perspective yet, or perhaps the vocabulary to accurately place this work (say, “The Infinity Saga”) in film history from an academic point of view. I felt this especially with the oft-repeated criticisms of “Infinity War” as too much table setting, and that the end is hollow because in our reality, we the viewer know that the dusted characters can’t stay dead because we read the trades that tell us actor contract and sequel details. These are fair and common ways to analyze a film as a singular work. But the MCU experiment has never been a singular work. Even “Iron Man”(2008) can’t be that because it plays to an audience that knows what the greater Marvel Universe is in pop culture. Even if you ignore the Nick Fury stinger, much of the audience has some knowledge that Iron Man teams up with Cap, The Hulk, etc. When we read a novel and set it down halfway through, we don’t google whether the author has a follow-up in the works with certain characters. Do we cynically cross our arms at the end of “Wrath of Khan” and smirk that Spock can’t really be dead, robotically robbing ourselves of the crushing impact of “I have been…and always shall be…your friend.”? The entire point of dusting half the universe in “Infinity War” is to tell a story about how the characters in the movie react to losing those people. We feel Spock’s death because of Kirk’s reaction, not our own as passive movie watchers. What we the audience know about the filmmaking process is entirely irrelevant to the characters’ state of mind. Once we step back from a “film by film” consideration, and we see the actual real time these productions have spanned, how many changes the viewer has experienced in the interim, how large a percentage of filmgoers have seen them, and in a niche-ified cultural landscape how many separate generations now have these moments as common touchstones, these start looking less like a series of movies, and more like a bizarre portal to a virtual world that we have access to periodically to check in with “people” that we’ve become convinced are real in way. How else to explain our reaction? The ubiquitously-mentioned early cinema patron leaping out of the way of the oncoming train he was sure was going to burst out of the screen and hit him. We’ve been trained over a century plus to accept most movies as artifice, as neat boxes of storytelling that we can hold in our hand and spin around to inspect its every angle, and that feels comforting. To attempt to consider the MCU and its totality is far less neat, more like considering a universe. Is this Kevin Feige’s grand design made real? Doubtful, as the best/most influential works of culture are frequently happy accidents wrangled by many talented people in the right place at the right time: The Beatles, Star Wars, the Bible. But it doesn’t diminish the end result. Can you call The Beatles a rock band? You can, and you can even analyze each album separately as compared to its contemporaries. But I would argue the real impact The Beatles had is completely separate from any one particular set of songs. One other aspect that I haven’t seen touched upon that much is the subconscious impact that I think the MCU has had on the public perception of masculinity and antiquated macho ideals. No real empirical data here, but after I noticed some cracks appearing with “The Force Awakens” (Han’s grown-man-tear-inducing “Chewie…we’re home.”) we now seem to live in an America where openly weeping in a movie theater not only evades ridicule, but is accepted and even championed as a healthy and cathartic collective experience. As a boy, I was certainly raised in a climate that discouraged any public display of perceived weakness. How common is the experience of a kid being stigmatized for crying? The freedom to be so connected to one’s emotions that tears of joy, shock, grief, and just pure awe arrive unrestrained is freeing, and to me has to be considered a progressive moment for our culture. And I definitely applaud the courage and confidence you guys have in sharing your reactions in an even more public (and often toxic) forum. Some critics peg this as suspended childhood, but consider the emotional damage done to previous generations because fathers weren’t permitted to identify with their sons, and weren’t equipped with the empathy and confidence to believe that becoming your best self means being able to feel everything in a safe environment. Do I want a world where fathers are distant, confused by and ashamed of their children’s feelings, behavior, and tastes? Or do I want a world where fathers are proudly locked in to the beauty of the entire spectrum of emotions and human passion that connects people of all walks of life? The MCU as radical social change standard-bearer, and transformative parenting catalyst??? Did even Stan Lee himself dare to dream of such a thing? Thanks for all the good stuff!